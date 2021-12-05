$0.82 EPS Expected for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($5.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $21,255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 91,757 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 176,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.54.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

