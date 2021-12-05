$0.50 EPS Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.54. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on MMSI. Barrington Research began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $63.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.77. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $540,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,676 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,451,000 after purchasing an additional 88,635 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,866,000 after purchasing an additional 462,477 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

