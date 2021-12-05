$0.34 EPS Expected for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.43 million.

CARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

CARE stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. Carter Bankshares has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $16.40.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield purchased 6,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $90,250.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,562 shares of company stock worth $110,163. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 526.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 11.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 98.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 14,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 37.0% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

