$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Mission Produce posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.04 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Mission Produce news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $127,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $800,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,271 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mission Produce by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 156,519 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Mission Produce by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 291,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 119,835 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Mission Produce by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Mission Produce by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 32,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at $933,000. 18.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVO traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $17.97. 102,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,208. Mission Produce has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

