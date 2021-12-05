-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ocuphire Pharma.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

OCUP opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

In related news, Director Jay Pepose acquired 12,631 shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $59,997.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUP. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

