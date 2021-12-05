$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Plains GP reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 290.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAGP shares. Barclays started coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Research Partners lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.08. 2,158,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.27%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

