-$0.12 EPS Expected for AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). AutoWeb reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:AUTO traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.00. 32,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,757. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. AutoWeb has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the second quarter worth approximately $421,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 73.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 332.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 48,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

