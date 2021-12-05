$0.01 EPS Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.01). Synchronoss Technologies reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNCR. Roth Capital cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. 630,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,378. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $235.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Read More: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.