ZUSD (ZUSD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.65 Million

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. In the last week, ZUSD has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

