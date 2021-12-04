Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Short Interest Down 31.2% in November

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,100 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the October 31st total of 643,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $1.44 on Friday. Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a market cap of $48.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $62.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zovio will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZVO shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in Zovio during the third quarter worth about $296,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zovio by 21.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 68,226 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zovio by 2.7% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,511,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 65,922 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zovio in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Zovio in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

