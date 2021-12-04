Zloadr (ZDR) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. In the last week, Zloadr has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar. One Zloadr coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zloadr has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $126.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zloadr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00040478 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00231805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Zloadr Coin Profile

Zloadr (CRYPTO:ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zloadr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zloadr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.