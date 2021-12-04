Zilliqa Market Capitalization Reaches $832.42 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $832.42 million and $166.16 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.97 or 0.00370858 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00012998 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001290 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $789.36 or 0.01644844 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002790 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,378,364,486 coins and its circulating supply is 12,086,897,333 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.