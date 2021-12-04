Zilla Price Down 30.8% Over Last Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Zilla coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a market capitalization of $370,052.39 and approximately $2,402.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilla alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00042506 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.51 or 0.00237169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007006 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla (ZLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.