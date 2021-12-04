Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.73

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 55774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zhihu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.32.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zhihu by 776.5% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter worth about $14,817,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter worth about $237,000. 12.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

