Zhang Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 93,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79.

