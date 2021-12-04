Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ZETA) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 7th

Zeta Global’s (NASDAQ:ZETA) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, December 7th. Zeta Global had issued 21,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $215,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $7.60 on Friday. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPI Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,991,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,995,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,136,000 after acquiring an additional 492,305 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,166,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,154,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,674,000. Institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

