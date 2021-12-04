Zenfuse (ZEFU) Achieves Market Cap of $5.78 Million

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $5.78 million and approximately $476,167.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00042793 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.38 or 0.00237785 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,573,327 coins. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

