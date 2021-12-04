Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Trading Down 0.4%

Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.49 and last traded at $20.54. 45,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 60,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zega Buy and Hedge ETF stock. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.52% of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

