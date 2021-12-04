Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target Raised to $231.00 at Citigroup

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $217.00 to $231.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.25.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.91. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $64.01 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. On average, research analysts expect that Zai Lab will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,685 shares of company stock worth $10,500,357 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,654,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zai Lab by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Zai Lab by 89.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,330,000 after purchasing an additional 185,252 shares in the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.