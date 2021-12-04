Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) to “Buy”

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of RANJY stock opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.38. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

