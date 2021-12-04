Zacks Investment Research Upgrades E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is a provider of supply chain management software. The Company’s software combines networks, data and applications to provide platform which allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management. E2open Parent Holdings Inc., formerly known as CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, E2open Parent has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of ETWO opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. E2open Parent has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that E2open Parent will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Peter Hantman bought 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $75,046.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Farlekas bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $443,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 70,280 shares of company stock valued at $801,646 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,181,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,504,000. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 24,968,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,235,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

