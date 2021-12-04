Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers. The company is heavily focused on marketing its approved therapy Pixuvri in Europe, and on continuing the development of its late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib. CTI BioPharma Corp., formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $4.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in CTI BioPharma by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,929,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CTI BioPharma by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,495,000 after acquiring an additional 331,799 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in CTI BioPharma by 524.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 3,678,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CTI BioPharma by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,666,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 620,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CTI BioPharma by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,438,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 827,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.