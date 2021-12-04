Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. First Bank has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $15.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.95.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 106.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Bank by 72.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Bank by 92.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

