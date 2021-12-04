Zacks Investment Research Lowers Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of CSLT stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $226.98 million, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.89. Castlight Health has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Castlight Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $39,141.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $175,245.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $227,967 in the last three months. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 45,003 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 923,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Castlight Health by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,124,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 505,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

