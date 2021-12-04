Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

OXINF has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Instruments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

OXINF opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average is $32.78. Oxford Instruments has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $37.28.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

