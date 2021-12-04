Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

BNL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.57.

Shares of BNL opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.09. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 178.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,608,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 129.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 314,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 177,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 273.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 97,960 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 322.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at $12,103,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

