Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.32. Phibro Animal Health posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $808.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.56. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $31.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 20.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 106.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 56,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 28,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

