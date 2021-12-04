Zacks: Brokerages Expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Constellium reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 249.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.34. Constellium has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $21.59.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

