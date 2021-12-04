Zacks: Brokerages Expect Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.11). Caladrius Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLBS. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 398.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 54,377 shares in the last quarter. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLBS stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.97.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

