Zacks: Brokerages Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.10). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.47% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. The business had revenue of $15.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $12,275,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,447,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 75,149 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 152,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 53,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 686.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 299,239 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $18.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

