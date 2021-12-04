Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 271.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.18 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter worth about $42,750,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth about $2,354,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 16.0% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 86,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth about $2,627,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TUP opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $746.40 million, a P/E ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

