Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SEMrush.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

In other SEMrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $239,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $9,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,096,645 shares of company stock valued at $24,291,546.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth about $267,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEMR stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.92. 403,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,724. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $32.48.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

