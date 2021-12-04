Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.43. Medallion Financial reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,546. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $215.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

