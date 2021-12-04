Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.43. Medallion Financial reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medallion Financial.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Medallion Financial stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,546. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $215.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.
About Medallion Financial
Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.
