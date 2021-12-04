Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Iron Mountain posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,462,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.18. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $49.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.27%.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,877 shares of company stock worth $137,395 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

