Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Consolidated Water.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 8.1% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 21.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 19.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 13.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.