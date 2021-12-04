Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Asset Management.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.69. The company has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $62.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $441,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $206,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 478,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,902,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,833,000 after purchasing an additional 653,222 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

