Zacks: Analysts Expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Tecnoglass reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

TGLS stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.77. 313,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,447. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.43. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 21.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 66,016 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 67.1% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 132,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,428 shares during the last quarter. 19.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

