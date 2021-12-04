Zacks: Analysts Expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rover Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

ROVR stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 507,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,387. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.19.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund Iv Lp Madrona sold 937,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $9,372,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,246,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,551,584 shares of company stock valued at $25,515,840.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

