Zacks: Analysts Expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

Analysts expect that Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rover Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

ROVR stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 507,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,387. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.19.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund Iv Lp Madrona sold 937,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $9,372,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,246,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,551,584 shares of company stock valued at $25,515,840.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rover Group (ROVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.