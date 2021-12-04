Zacks: Analysts Expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Brokerages expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBA. William Blair downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

RBA opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $76.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,405,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,660,000 after acquiring an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.5% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

