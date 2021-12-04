Zacks: Analysts Expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $710,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will report $710,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year sales of $1.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $1.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $36.30 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $61.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Provention Bio.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRVB. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.32.

NASDAQ PRVB traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 590,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,257. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $408.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.84.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Francisco Leon acquired 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,770 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 21.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.