Zacks: Analysts Expect Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.29). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03.

PRTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Portage Biotech by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Portage Biotech by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Portage Biotech by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTG traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.08. 43,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,553. Portage Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

