Zacks: Analysts Expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Announce $3.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to post $3.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.84 and the lowest is $2.80. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $2.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $14.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.99 to $15.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $14.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

PAG stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $102.60. 291,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,017. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $55.64 and a 1-year high of $114.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.29 and a 200-day moving average of $91.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

