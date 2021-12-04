Zacks: Analysts Expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will announce sales of $83.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.70 million to $84.75 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $79.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $311.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $309.70 million to $312.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $333.99 million, with estimates ranging from $326.30 million to $341.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.90 million. Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.20. 78,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

