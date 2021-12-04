Zacks: Analysts Expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). American Superconductor reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $71,365.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $137,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMSC traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,666. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

