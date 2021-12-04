Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will post $330,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $360,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics posted sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 million to $1.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 190.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 1,976,385 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

VTGN stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $333.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.85.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

