Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $1.34. Take-Two Interactive Software posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.95.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $165.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.45 and a 200 day moving average of $170.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $144.58 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.