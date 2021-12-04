Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.45 Million

Brokerages expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to announce sales of $154.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.50 million and the lowest is $150.30 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $152.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $589.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $571.00 million to $609.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $649.52 million, with estimates ranging from $619.20 million to $676.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 1.43. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

