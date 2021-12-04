Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Post Earnings of $6.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to post earnings of $6.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.53. Meritage Homes posted earnings per share of $3.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $19.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.98 to $19.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $23.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.29 to $28.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $561,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,141 shares of company stock worth $6,579,389 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $4,164,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $2,656,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

MTH stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.94. 373,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,052. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.45. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $123.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

