Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.09. Franklin Covey reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 5.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $627.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

