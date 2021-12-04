Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Columbia Banking System reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth $42,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 602.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 335.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

